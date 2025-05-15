Left Menu

Uttarakhand HC Takes Up Rizwan Khan's Petition Over Transfer Following Communal Unrest

The Uttarakhand High Court addressed Rizwan Khan’s petition contesting his transfer after communal tensions erupted due to his father's alleged crime. Khan, a PWD assistant engineer, was moved amid accusations that his transfer lacked a basis. The court demanded a report, showing concern over social media trolling.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday took up a petition filed by Rizwan Khan, challenging his transfer by the state government. Rizwan Khan, son of Mohammad Usman, an assistant engineer with PWD, was transferred after his father was accused of raping a minor in Nainital.

Communal tension followed the alleged crime, leading to Khan's relocation. His advocate, Kartikeya Hari Gupta, argued that the transfer was baseless and administered without notice. Allegedly, Hindu outfits leaked the transfer order on social media prematurely.

Advocate General S N Babulkar countered that the transfer complied with rules. The High Court demanded an investigation report and criticized the trolling of legal professionals on social media, emphasizing its objectionable nature.

