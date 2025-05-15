Left Menu

RAS Council Demands Removal of Jaisalmer District Collector

The Rajasthan Administrative Service Council has urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to remove Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh due to alleged misbehaviour with senior officers. The council warns of a statewide strike if no action is taken, citing incidents of derogatory conduct and pressures against norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:33 IST
The Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Council has formally requested the dismissal of Jaisalmer District Collector Pratap Singh, alleging misconduct towards senior RAS officers. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the council outlined repeated instances of inappropriate behavior by the collector.

Among several accusations, the council highlighted an incident involving Prabhjot Singh Gill, who was pressured by Singh not to act against certain firms. The council also detailed Singh's use of derogatory language in official settings as examples of his misconduct.

The council has warned of potential statewide industrial action by RAS officers if corrective measures are not undertaken promptly. The council emphasized their intent not to disrupt government operations but to protect the dignity of RAS officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

