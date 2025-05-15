Tensions Rise as India's Defence Minister Calls for Global Oversight on Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal

In a stern address on Thursday, India's Defence Minister called for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to assume control over Pakistan's nuclear weapons. This plea comes in the wake of recent military skirmishes between the two nations, marking their most intense conflict in nearly 30 years. Allegations of Pakistan-backed terrorism led to Indian strikes on so-called 'terrorist camps' within Pakistani borders.

The international community, notably led by the U.S., worked quickly to mediate a ceasefire. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that both nations had agreed to step back from the brink of war, with a focus on enhancing trade ties rather than military confrontations. Despite these diplomatic efforts, underlying tensions have yet to fully subside.

Pakistan responded sharply to India's demands, accusing New Delhi of aggravating tensions through provocative remarks about nuclear capabilities. Nonetheless, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an olive branch, expressing a willingness to engage in dialogue to curb regional terrorism. Meanwhile, talks continue with the aim of maintaining a fragile peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)