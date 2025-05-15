Left Menu

U.S. Commitment to Israel Reinforced in High-Profile Call

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing Syria and Iran. He emphasized the U.S. dedication to its alliance with Israel, reinforcing the 'ironclad' commitment to Israel's security, as stated by the State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:43 IST
In a recent call, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on pivotal Middle Eastern issues, particularly Syria and Iran. According to a State Department statement, the conversation underscored key geopolitical concerns in the region.

The discussion reinforced the United States' unyielding support for its alliance with Israel. Rubio reassured Netanyahu of the 'deep commitment' the U.S. holds towards its Israeli partnership, emphasizing the enduring nature of this diplomatic relationship.

This call comes at a critical time, highlighting America's 'ironclad' commitment to ensuring Israel's security. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce relayed the sentiments exchanged during this significant diplomatic dialogue.

