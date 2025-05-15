U.S. Commitment to Israel Reinforced in High-Profile Call
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing Syria and Iran. He emphasized the U.S. dedication to its alliance with Israel, reinforcing the 'ironclad' commitment to Israel's security, as stated by the State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
In a recent call, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focused on pivotal Middle Eastern issues, particularly Syria and Iran. According to a State Department statement, the conversation underscored key geopolitical concerns in the region.
The discussion reinforced the United States' unyielding support for its alliance with Israel. Rubio reassured Netanyahu of the 'deep commitment' the U.S. holds towards its Israeli partnership, emphasizing the enduring nature of this diplomatic relationship.
This call comes at a critical time, highlighting America's 'ironclad' commitment to ensuring Israel's security. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce relayed the sentiments exchanged during this significant diplomatic dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Issues Strong Warning to Iran Over Houthi Support
U.S. Defense Secretary Delivers Threat to Iran Amid Nuclear Talks
U.S. Defense Secretary Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Houthi Allegations
Iranian Companies Urge India's Help to Overcome U.S. Sanctions
Lawyer Refutes National Security Allegations Against Pakistani Woman amid Diplomatic Tensions