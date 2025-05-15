Left Menu

Scientist in Legal Limbo: The Curious Case of Frog Embryos Smuggling

Russian-born scientist Kseniia Petrova faces charges for allegedly smuggling frog embryos into the U.S. after being detained in Louisiana. Her lawyer seeks her transfer to Massachusetts, where the complaint originated. Petrova, involved in cancer research, claims a misunderstanding over declaring research samples at customs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monroe | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:59 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a complex legal saga, Russian-born scientist Kseniia Petrova finds herself at the center of controversy. Detained three months ago, the 30-year-old Harvard researcher is charged with smuggling frog embryos into the United States, prompting her lawyer to request her transfer from a Louisiana detention center back to Massachusetts.

Petrova, initially facing deportation, now confronts accusations that could result in a 20-year prison sentence and a fine of up to USD 250,000. Her arrest came shortly after a judge scheduled a hearing concerning her release, adding another twist to this unfolding legal narrative.

Highlighting the potential implications, Petrova's attorney, Gregory Romanovsky, condemned the actions of customs officials as legally indefensible, emphasizing her contributions to vital cancer research. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security insists Petrova lied about the materials she was carrying, a claim muddied by complex international tensions following her departure from a war-torn Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

