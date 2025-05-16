Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders DPS Dwarka to Reinstate Ousted Students Amidst Fee Dispute

The Delhi High Court has instructed DPS Dwarka to readmit 32 students removed due to a fee dispute.

Delhi High Court Orders DPS Dwarka to Reinstate Ousted Students Amidst Fee Dispute
The Delhi High Court has mandated that DPS Dwarka immediately reinstate 32 students who were excluded from the school's rolls over a fee-related disagreement. In response, the Directorate of Education issued directives to the school, emphasizing that any form of discrimination related to fees is unlawful and violates court directives.

The DoE's order underscores that schools cannot increase fees without department approval. Additionally, the school must submit a compliance report within three days. This follows an inspection revealing irregularities, including inappropriate actions like sending students home unexpectedly without parental consent.

Currently, the school has not offered a public response. However, the High Court had previously directed that students should not be subjected to coercive tactics due to fee disputes, urging the school to ensure students remain in classes, use facilities, and socialize without restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

