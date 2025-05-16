Tragic Lightning Strike Claims CRPF Officer's Life in Jharkhand
A CRPF officer was killed and another injured by a lightning strike during an operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The officers, part of the 26th battalion, were in Keriburu village around 10:30 pm when the incident occurred. Officer M Prabo Singh was killed, while S K Mandal was injured.
A Central Reserve Police Force officer lost his life, and another was seriously injured when they were hit by lightning during an operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday.
The unfortunate incident took place at around 10:30 pm in the Keriburu village area. Officers were conducting operations in the jungle when the lightning struck.
Among the affected were officer M Prabo Singh, who succumbed to his injuries, and Assistant Commandant S K Mandal, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Both belonged to CRPF's 26th battalion.
