Ukrainian Charged in London Arson Spree Targeting PM's Residence

A 21-year-old Ukrainian, Roman Lavrynovych, faces arson charges after fires in London, including one at Prime Minister Keir Starmer's former home. Investigations are ongoing to determine connections between the incidents. Starmer labeled the act an attack on democracy. Lavrynovych is set to appear in court on Friday.

A significant development unfolded in London as police charged Roman Lavrynovych, 21, with arson following a series of fires, one targeting the former home of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The incidents are under investigation for potential links to other recent fires.

The fires included an incident at Starmer's former residence in Kentish Town, where the prime minister lived before moving to Number 10 Downing Street. Another fire occurred in Islington, also reportedly tied to Starmer.

Lavrynovych is accused of endangering lives with his actions. Prime Minister Starmer condemned the attacks, emphasizing their threat to democratic values. The suspect is scheduled for a court appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

