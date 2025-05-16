Left Menu

Wall Street's Twist: Mixed Outcomes Amid Global Trade Hopes and Legal Uncertainties

Wall Street ended with mixed results as Cisco's positive forecast contrasted with UnitedHealth's legal troubles. The S&P 500 saw recovery amidst trade deal optimism, despite Walmart's warning of tariff-induced price hikes. Economic indicators reveal slowing retail sales and unexpected producer price drops.

Updated: 16-05-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:35 IST
Wall Street wrapped up Thursday on a mixed note, with tech giant Cisco Systems rallying on a bright forecast, overshadowed by UnitedHealth's tumble following news of a criminal investigation. Investors remain hopeful for resolutions in the trade dispute ignited by President Trump's policies, which could ease tariffs that threaten consumer prices.

Cisco Systems' shares soared after the company increased its annual forecast, driven by gains in artificial intelligence-related sectors. Meanwhile, healthcare giant UnitedHealth took a hit, reaching decade lows after reports suggested a potential DOJ probe into Medicare fraud. Despite UnitedHealth denying any knowledge of such investigation, competitors Humana and Molina also saw declines.

In the retail sector, Walmart faced pressure after hinting at imminent price increases due to tariffs, although it exceeded expectations in first-quarter U.S. sales. Meanwhile, Amazon's dip contributed to Nasdaq's loss. Current market behavior reflects uncertainty, as many companies retract earnings forecasts amid tariffs and await inflation data showing restrained growth.

