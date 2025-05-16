Cross-Border Arrest Brings Closure to Peru Miner Tragedy
Peru’s interior ministry announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the murder of 13 miners in Pataz. The suspect was apprehended in Colombia, thanks to collaborative efforts between the Peruvian and Colombian National Police and Interpol after extensive intelligence work.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:49 IST
- Country:
- Peru
In a significant breakthrough, Peru's interior ministry declared the arrest of a suspect linked to the brutal killing of 13 miners in the northern district of Pataz. The suspect was detained in Colombia.
This arrest is the result of extensive intelligence operations and joint efforts involving the Peruvian and Colombian National Police, along with Interpol.
This collaborative law enforcement effort underscores the importance of international cooperation in pursuing justice across borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Students Challenge Texas Gov. Abbott and UT Austin Over Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally
Tragedy at Illegal Liquor Shop: Arrests in Murder Case
Delhi Police Crack Hit-and-Run, Arrest Property Dealer
Hotel Inferno: Arrests Made in Kolkata Blaze Tragedy
Arrest and Alliances: Philippines Navigates Tensions with China Amid Election Surveillance Incident