Cross-Border Arrest Brings Closure to Peru Miner Tragedy

Peru’s interior ministry announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the murder of 13 miners in Pataz. The suspect was apprehended in Colombia, thanks to collaborative efforts between the Peruvian and Colombian National Police and Interpol after extensive intelligence work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:49 IST
Cross-Border Arrest Brings Closure to Peru Miner Tragedy
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a significant breakthrough, Peru's interior ministry declared the arrest of a suspect linked to the brutal killing of 13 miners in the northern district of Pataz. The suspect was detained in Colombia.

This arrest is the result of extensive intelligence operations and joint efforts involving the Peruvian and Colombian National Police, along with Interpol.

This collaborative law enforcement effort underscores the importance of international cooperation in pursuing justice across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

