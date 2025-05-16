Chris Brown's Legal Turmoil: R&B Star Arrested in London
U.S. singer Chris Brown has been arrested in London for grievous bodily harm linked to a February assault. The incident occurred in Hanover Square, involving an alleged bottle attack on a music producer. Brown is set to appear in court and has a global tour planned next month.
In a developing story, U.S. singer Chris Brown has found himself at the center of legal troubles in London. The R&B artist was arrested and charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm related to an alleged assault from February this year, British authorities confirmed on Thursday.
The incident reportedly took place at a venue in Hanover Square on February 19, with Brown being apprehended at a Manchester hotel. The accusation involves a bottle attack against a music producer at the Tape nightclub in central London, according to earlier reports by the Sun.
Despite the charges, Brown is slated to start a global tour next month, with performances scheduled across various cities, including Manchester. The allegations add a complicated layer to his professional commitments and ongoing career.
