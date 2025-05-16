Left Menu

Taiwan's Lai Ching-te: A Pillar of Defiance Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te bolstered support for armed forces as potential new Chinese military drills loom. Maintaining Taiwan's independence, Lai thanked army and navy personnel, emphasizing their role in national defense. China's government labels Lai as a 'separatist,' leading to heightened tensions between the two regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:01 IST
Amid rising tensions, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te has rallied the nation's armed forces, urging unity and preparedness as new Chinese military exercises are anticipated. Reports indicate that such drills could occur as soon as next week, marking the anniversary of Lai's presidency.

The Taiwanese leader underscored his rejection of Beijing's claims over Taiwan during a visit to military bases in Kaohsiung. Here, Lai emphasized the importance of army engineers and anti-submarine operations, labeling them crucial to Taiwan's defense. Notably absent in his address was any direct mention of China or its maneuvers.

In response, China's defense agencies have criticized Lai, branding him a catalyst for crisis in the Taiwan Strait. This follows recent Chinese war games around the island, hinting at the possibility of future exercises. As regional tensions escalate, the international community remains watchful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

