European Leaders Convene in Albania Amidst Security Tensions

On Friday, leaders from 47 European nations will convene in Tirana, Albania, for a one-day summit to address pressing security and defense issues. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominating the agenda, the gathering seeks pathways for enhancing collective resilience and tackling unauthorized migration challenges.

The European Political Community (EPC) summit, themed "New Europe in a new world: unity — cooperation — joint action," serves as a platform for bilateral and small group dialogues. High-profile discussions, including ones focused on easing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are anticipated to shape strategic security actions. Russia's exclusion from the event underscores the challenges posed by its aggression in Ukraine.

As Albania hosts this pivotal meeting, Prime Minister Edi Rama sees it as a significant moment for the country, aspiring for EU integration. The summit, primarily aimed at bolstering European unity and prosperity, is criticized by some as a strategic slow-down of EU enlargement. The next EPC summit is scheduled to take place in Denmark later this year.

