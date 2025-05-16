Left Menu

European Leaders Convene in Albania Amidst Security Tensions

Leaders from 47 European nations are meeting in Tirana, Albania for the EPC summit focused on security, defense, and cooperation amidst Russia's war in Ukraine. The event provides a forum for bilateral talks and tackling challenges like competitive enhancement and unauthorized migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 16-05-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 11:43 IST
On Friday, leaders from 47 European nations will convene in Tirana, Albania, for a one-day summit to address pressing security and defense issues. With Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominating the agenda, the gathering seeks pathways for enhancing collective resilience and tackling unauthorized migration challenges.

The European Political Community (EPC) summit, themed "New Europe in a new world: unity — cooperation — joint action," serves as a platform for bilateral and small group dialogues. High-profile discussions, including ones focused on easing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are anticipated to shape strategic security actions. Russia's exclusion from the event underscores the challenges posed by its aggression in Ukraine.

As Albania hosts this pivotal meeting, Prime Minister Edi Rama sees it as a significant moment for the country, aspiring for EU integration. The summit, primarily aimed at bolstering European unity and prosperity, is criticized by some as a strategic slow-down of EU enlargement. The next EPC summit is scheduled to take place in Denmark later this year.

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

