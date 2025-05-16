Left Menu

Global Diplomacy on the Bosphorus: Aiming for Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic teams from Russia, Ukraine, the U.S., and Turkey converged on Istanbul to discuss strategies to end the Ukraine conflict. Arriving at the historic Dolmabahce Palace were various vehicles, including armored cars and ambulances, setting the stage for high-stakes negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Turkey

Diplomatic delegations from Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and Turkey gathered on Friday in Istanbul to engage in critical negotiations aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, according to reports by Reuters.

The meeting location, Dolmabahce Palace situated on the scenic Bosphorus Strait, saw the arrival of numerous vehicles, including an armored vehicle, an ambulance, two white minibuses, and several black cars.

The diverse convoy underscores the gravity of these peace talks as participants aim to advance efforts towards ending the war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

