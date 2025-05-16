Left Menu

Assam Takes Bold Step Against Human Trafficking and Witch-Hunting

The Assam government has officially notified a state policy to combat human trafficking and witch-hunting, focusing on safeguarding human rights and dignity. The policy, effective from its gazette publication, aims to prevent abuse, enhance capabilities, and ensure equality, with the Department of Women and Child Development as its nodal agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This new regulation, which received official notification following an order by the governor on May 6, seeks to create a safe and equal society. It aims to empower individuals by ensuring freedom from violence and enhancing personal capabilities, allowing people to fully participate in society without fear.

This new regulation, which received official notification following an order by the governor on May 6, seeks to create a safe and equal society. It aims to empower individuals by ensuring freedom from violence and enhancing personal capabilities, allowing people to fully participate in society without fear.

With Assam's strategic geographical position bordering multiple regions, the policy acknowledges the delicate nature of addressing these crimes. The Assam Witch Hunting Act of 2018 remains pivotal, but additional efforts for prevention, protection, and prosecution are vital. The Department of Women and Child Development will spearhead the implementation of this comprehensive initiative to ensure impactful interventions at various administrative levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

