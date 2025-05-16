Left Menu

Justice Bela M Trivedi: From Subordinate Judiciary to Supreme Court Trailblazer

Justice Bela M Trivedi, the eleventh woman judge to serve on the Supreme Court of India, retired with commendations from the Chief Justice and legal community. Her career path, marked by integrity and dedication, began in the subordinate judiciary, and she played a key role in furthering judicial integrity and pluralism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Bela M Trivedi's esteemed career was celebrated by her peers as she retired from the Supreme Court of India on her last working day, departing ahead of schedule due to personal reasons. Chief Justice B R Gavai praised Justice Trivedi's remarkable journey from the subordinate judiciary to the apex court, applauding her fairness, firmness, and dedication.

The legal fraternity, including Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, joined in lauding her commitment and judicial contribution during her tenure since August 2021. Despite a decision by the Supreme Court Bar Association not to hold a formal farewell, her legacy of upholding judicial values was widely recognized.

Justice Trivedi's notable rulings and her pioneering role in establishing the Gujarat National Law University were highlighted. Her commitment and resilience during personal trials were underlined, emphasizing her respect for constitutional values and independent legal reasoning as the cornerstones of her judicial philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

