Ben Roberts-Smith's Appeal Dismissed: War Crimes Allegations Persist

Australia's most decorated living war veteran, Ben Roberts-Smith, faced a major legal defeat as he lost his appeal against a civil court ruling that held him accountable for the unlawful killings of four unarmed Afghans. The decision, delivered by three federal court judges, comes after a marathon 110-day trial that highlighted allegations of war crimes committed during Australia's Afghanistan campaign.

Roberts-Smith, accused in newspaper articles of a range of war crimes, had initially sought to clear his name, arguing that the accusations were false. However, Justice Anthony Besanko's ruling deemed the allegations substantially true to a civil standard. Roberts-Smith, now seeking his final appeal option at the High Court, maintains his innocence, expressing hope that the truth will ultimately prevail.

The case casts a spotlight on broader issues of accountability and transparency in military conduct overseas, with veterans' advocates urging swift investigations into remaining allegations. The Australian Special Air Service Association has called for expediting the process, while the cost of the trial—estimated at 25 million Australian dollars—highlights the financial burdens associated with long-standing legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)