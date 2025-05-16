Left Menu

Historic Peace Talks in Istanbul: Russia, Ukraine Seek Resolution

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met in Istanbul for the first face-to-face peace talks in over three years, accompanied by a Turkish delegation. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressed the meeting, signaling diplomatic progress since the countries last met following Russia's invasion in March 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:10 IST
Historic Peace Talks in Istanbul: Russia, Ukraine Seek Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant step towards peace, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators convened in Istanbul for their first direct talks in over three years. This meeting, held alongside a Turkish delegation, was broadcast live on Turkish television and marked a pivotal moment in ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opened the session with a speech, underscoring the diplomatic importance of the occasion. The meeting is viewed as a key development between the two nations, who have not engaged in face-to-face discussions since March 2022, following the onset of Russia's military actions.

The Istanbul talks are seen as a beacon of hope for potential resolution, as both Russian and Ukrainian representatives work towards advancing peace. The involvement of Turkish officials highlights Turkey's role in facilitating negotiations aimed at ending the prolonged hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025