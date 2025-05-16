Historic Peace Talks in Istanbul: Russia, Ukraine Seek Resolution

In a significant step towards peace, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators convened in Istanbul for their first direct talks in over three years. This meeting, held alongside a Turkish delegation, was broadcast live on Turkish television and marked a pivotal moment in ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan opened the session with a speech, underscoring the diplomatic importance of the occasion. The meeting is viewed as a key development between the two nations, who have not engaged in face-to-face discussions since March 2022, following the onset of Russia's military actions.

The Istanbul talks are seen as a beacon of hope for potential resolution, as both Russian and Ukrainian representatives work towards advancing peace. The involvement of Turkish officials highlights Turkey's role in facilitating negotiations aimed at ending the prolonged hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)