Historic Peace Talks Set Stage for New Russia-Ukraine Dialogue

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgency of securing a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire during the first direct peace talks in over three years. Held in Istanbul, these discussions aim to create a platform for future meetings between the nations' leaders, marking a potential step towards renewed peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:26 IST
In a pivotal moment for international relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the vital need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. His comments came as both nations embarked on their first direct peace talks in over three years, aiming to ease the protracted conflict.

Speaking at the outset of the discussions in Istanbul, Fidan stressed the significance of utilizing these talks to pave the way for future dialogue between the leaders of the two countries. He expressed optimism regarding the mutual desire to explore fresh opportunities for peace.

The talks are seen as a crucial platform for fostering dialogue, with hopes pinned on the possibility of lasting peace between these neighboring countries after years of strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

