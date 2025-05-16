Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Civilians Clash with U.N. Troops in Southern Lebanon

A civilian group attacked U.N. troops in southern Lebanon, damaging vehicles but causing no injuries. The attack was on a routine patrol, coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). UNIFIL highlighted its right to movement under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. A recent incident involving Israeli fire also heightened tensions.

Tensions Flare as Civilians Clash with U.N. Troops in Southern Lebanon
Tensions escalated as a large group of civilians equipped with metal rods and axes launched an attack on a patrol of U.N. troops in southern Lebanon, causing considerable damage to U.N. vehicles while miraculously sparing any injuries among the peacekeepers, according to a statement from the United Nations peacekeeping force.

The U.N. troops, partaking in a routine operation coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), managed to employ non-lethal force effectively to shield themselves and others present during the incident, which occurred between the villages of Jmayjmeh and Khirbat Silim. The LAF responded swiftly, ensuring a safe passage for the patrol back to their base.

In a separate development, UNIFIL reported an unusual incident where direct gunfire from the Israeli army struck close to one of its peacekeeping positions in south Lebanon, marking a first occurrence since a ceasefire pact between Israel and Hezbollah last November. This sequence of events underscores growing tensions in the region.

