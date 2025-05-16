Tensions Flare as Civilians Clash with U.N. Troops in Southern Lebanon
A civilian group attacked U.N. troops in southern Lebanon, damaging vehicles but causing no injuries. The attack was on a routine patrol, coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF). UNIFIL highlighted its right to movement under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. A recent incident involving Israeli fire also heightened tensions.
Tensions escalated as a large group of civilians equipped with metal rods and axes launched an attack on a patrol of U.N. troops in southern Lebanon, causing considerable damage to U.N. vehicles while miraculously sparing any injuries among the peacekeepers, according to a statement from the United Nations peacekeeping force.
The U.N. troops, partaking in a routine operation coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), managed to employ non-lethal force effectively to shield themselves and others present during the incident, which occurred between the villages of Jmayjmeh and Khirbat Silim. The LAF responded swiftly, ensuring a safe passage for the patrol back to their base.
In a separate development, UNIFIL reported an unusual incident where direct gunfire from the Israeli army struck close to one of its peacekeeping positions in south Lebanon, marking a first occurrence since a ceasefire pact between Israel and Hezbollah last November. This sequence of events underscores growing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N. troops
- Lebanon
- UNIFIL
- attack
- peacekeeping
- LAF
- Israel
- Hezbollah
- ceasefire
- tensions
ALSO READ
International Efforts Unite to Combat Israel's Raging Wildfire
Israel's Largest Wildfire Clouds Independence Day Celebrations
Israel's Economy Shows Signs of Growth in First Quarter
Israeli Airstrike Near Syria's Presidential Palace Amid Sectarian Clashes
Israel must end ‘cruel collective punishment’ in Gaza, urges UN relief chief