Tensions escalated as a large group of civilians equipped with metal rods and axes launched an attack on a patrol of U.N. troops in southern Lebanon, causing considerable damage to U.N. vehicles while miraculously sparing any injuries among the peacekeepers, according to a statement from the United Nations peacekeeping force.

The U.N. troops, partaking in a routine operation coordinated with the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), managed to employ non-lethal force effectively to shield themselves and others present during the incident, which occurred between the villages of Jmayjmeh and Khirbat Silim. The LAF responded swiftly, ensuring a safe passage for the patrol back to their base.

In a separate development, UNIFIL reported an unusual incident where direct gunfire from the Israeli army struck close to one of its peacekeeping positions in south Lebanon, marking a first occurrence since a ceasefire pact between Israel and Hezbollah last November. This sequence of events underscores growing tensions in the region.

