Doctor Sentenced to Life for Rape and Abetment of Nurse's Suicide

A court sentenced a doctor, Dr. Dharmendra Singh, to life imprisonment for raping a nurse and abetting her suicide. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000, half of which will go to the victim's daughter. The incident occurred in Vrindavan, leading to Singh's arrest and conviction.

Mathura | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:42 IST
  India

A local court has sentenced Dr. Dharmendra Singh to life in prison for the rape of a nurse and abetting her suicide, according to a government advocate.

The Additional District Judge, from the Fast Track Court, also slapped a fine of Rs 80,000 on the convicted doctor, as confirmed by Assistant District Government Counsel Subhash Chaturvedi. Half of this amount is designated for the victim's daughter as compensation.

The case originated in Vrindavan, where a complaint was filed against Singh after the nurse, an employee at his facility, allegedly committed suicide. The prosecution argued that Singh took advantage of her vulnerability, leading to his conviction under sections 376 and 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

