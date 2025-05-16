President Ramaphosa Posthumously Awards SC Title to Struggle Icon Duma Nokwe

In a deeply symbolic and historic gesture, President Cyril Ramaphosa has posthumously conferred the esteemed title of Senior Counsel (SC) — popularly referred to as “taking silk” — upon Advocate Dumalisile (Duma) Philemon Pearce Nokwe, a trailblazer in South Africa’s legal and liberation history. This honour, the highest recognition of professional excellence in the legal fraternity, marks a profound national tribute to a man whose courage, intellect, and commitment to justice shaped a pivotal chapter in the struggle against apartheid.

Advocate Nokwe, who passed away in exile in Zambia in 1978, now stands formally among South Africa’s most honoured legal minds, decades after breaking racial barriers and enduring persecution under apartheid.

A Pioneer in Law and Resistance

Born in 1923, Duma Nokwe’s journey was one of firsts. He earned a BSc from the University of Fort Hare and a diploma in education, initially becoming a teacher in Krugersdorp. But his aspirations extended far beyond the classroom. Driven by an unyielding passion for justice, he later obtained an LLB and made history as the first black advocate admitted to the Johannesburg Society of Advocates — a feat that, despite its legal recognition, did not shield him from the racial prejudice of the era.

The apartheid regime’s Native Affairs Department barred him from taking chambers in the Johannesburg city centre alongside his white colleagues. Rather than retreat, Nokwe dedicated himself entirely to the liberation struggle, intertwining his legal expertise with his political activism.

Political Activism and Exile

Nokwe’s political involvement began early, notably with his participation in the 1952 Defiance Campaign, which led to his imprisonment. His advocacy extended internationally, after he engaged with youth and political movements abroad, including participation in the World Youth Festival and travels to the Soviet Union, China, and Britain.

These activities drew the ire of the apartheid government, resulting in a banning order in 1953 — a tactic commonly used to silence dissenting voices. Nevertheless, Nokwe persisted, emerging as a key figure in the African National Congress (ANC). In 1958, he was appointed Secretary-General of the ANC, becoming instrumental in organizing grassroots resistance to apartheid laws.

In 1963, under increasing threat, Nokwe was instructed by the ANC’s underground leadership to leave South Africa. From exile, he became a critical voice on international stages such as the Organisation of African Unity and other continental platforms, galvanizing support for South Africa’s liberation.

He remained politically active until his death in Lusaka in 1978, his life devoted wholly to the struggle for a democratic South Africa.

Posthumous Honour and Final Homecoming

More than four decades after his death, Advocate Nokwe’s legacy continues to inspire. His remains were repatriated to South Africa in 2024, fulfilling a long-overdue national homecoming. Now, on the eve of his reburial in West Park Cemetery, Johannesburg, President Ramaphosa has bestowed the honorary Senior Counsel title in recognition of Nokwe’s expertise, courage, and unparalleled contribution to the legal and political transformation of South Africa.

The posthumous conferral was made under the provisions of the Legal Practice Act of 2014, which governs the designation of Senior Counsel. The Legal Practice Council and the Duma Nokwe Group of Advocates had formally applied for the title to be conferred.

President Ramaphosa has also accorded Advocate Nokwe a Special Provincial Official Funeral. A tribute from the President himself will headline the reburial ceremony, scheduled for Saturday, 17 May 2025. Nokwe will be reinterred alongside his wife, Mrs Vuyiswa Malangabi-Nokwe, who passed away in 2008.

A Symbol of Enduring Legacy

“This is not just a ceremonial recognition; it is a moral imperative — an acknowledgment that the legal brilliance and moral clarity of Advocate Nokwe shaped the democratic values we uphold today,” the Presidency said in its official statement.

Nokwe’s life and achievements underscore the inextricable link between legal reform and political freedom. His journey from the courtrooms of apartheid South Africa to the international stages of the liberation movement exemplifies the courage of a generation that sacrificed personal advancement for national liberation.

In honouring Nokwe now, South Africa not only corrects a historical oversight but also reaffirms the enduring impact of those who laid the foundations for justice and equality.

