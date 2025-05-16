Record Ketamine Haul at Tokyo Airport: French Woman Arrested
Tokyo police and customs seized their largest ketamine haul ever at Haneda Airport, involving a French woman smuggling 40 kilograms. The drug, valued at about 920 million Yen, was found in suitcases after the suspect arrived from Germany. Ketamine is both a medical anesthetic and a recreational drug.
Tokyo police and customs officials announced a record-breaking seizure of ketamine at Haneda Airport, marking the largest bust of its kind involving the anesthetic drug. The incident centers around a French national who allegedly attempted to smuggle 40 kilograms of ketamine, packaged in two suitcases, into Japan.
According to Tokyo customs officials, a criminal complaint was filed against the 21-year-old suspect, identified as a cook by profession. The suspect was apprehended in April upon arrival from a flight originating in Germany, highlighting the stringent security measures at one of Japan's major aviation hubs.
Ketamine, broadly recognized for its anesthetic use during surgical procedures, was found to have an estimated street value of 920 million Yen, equivalent to USD 8.8 million, reported NHK television. The drug's dual nature, serving both medicinal purposes and as a recreational substance, underscores the complexities faced by law enforcement agencies worldwide.
