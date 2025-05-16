Anglian Water Faces Record Fine for Contamination Scandal
Anglian Water, serving eastern England, was fined £1.4 million for drinking water contamination affecting 1.3 million people. The company's use of unapproved materials led to the incident. The UK government is reviewing the privatised water sector to tackle environmental failings and improve performance. All issues have been addressed.
Anglian Water, a major supplier in eastern England, has been hit with a £1.4 million fine following a contamination scandal that affected over a million people. The company admitted to using unapproved pipework materials, resulting in widespread water quality issues in 2021.
The UK government has announced a comprehensive review of the privatised water sector. This comes in response to repeated incidents of environmental failings and increasing public dissatisfaction over rising bills and pollution levels. The review aims to enhance the sector's environmental performance and is expected to deliver its findings this summer.
Environment Minister Steve Reed condemned the contamination, labeling it a 'complete disgrace' and emphasizing that the substantial fine reflects the seriousness of such negligence. Anglian Water has since addressed all network issues, ensuring compliance with safety standards.
