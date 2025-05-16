Anglian Water Faces Record Fine for Contamination Scandal

Anglian Water, a major supplier in eastern England, has been hit with a £1.4 million fine following a contamination scandal that affected over a million people. The company admitted to using unapproved pipework materials, resulting in widespread water quality issues in 2021.

The UK government has announced a comprehensive review of the privatised water sector. This comes in response to repeated incidents of environmental failings and increasing public dissatisfaction over rising bills and pollution levels. The review aims to enhance the sector's environmental performance and is expected to deliver its findings this summer.

Environment Minister Steve Reed condemned the contamination, labeling it a 'complete disgrace' and emphasizing that the substantial fine reflects the seriousness of such negligence. Anglian Water has since addressed all network issues, ensuring compliance with safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)