Tensions Rise as UNIFIL Faces Hostility on Patrol

UNIFIL patrols faced aggression from civilians between Jmayjmeh and Khirbet Selm, with metal sticks and axes causing vehicle damage. Despite accusations from Hezbollah of Israeli collusion, UNIFIL defends its non-lethal response. Tensions also mount with Israel following an attack on a UNIFIL base in Kfar Shouba.

  • Lebanon

Tensions escalated for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) as its patrol was met with aggression near Jmayjmeh and Khirbet Selm. Civilians, armed with metal sticks and axes, damaged the vehicles, prompting a non-lethal response from the peacekeepers.

Locals often accuse UNIFIL of siding with Israel, especially against the backdrop of historic Israeli invasions. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities blame UNIFIL for being lenient towards Hezbollah's military endeavors in the southern part of Lebanon.

Earlier reports from this week also highlighted disputes, including shots allegedly fired by Israeli forces hitting a UNIFIL base near Kfar Shouba, fueling further animosity on the ground.

