Left Menu

Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Actor Ajaz Khan in Rape Case

A Mumbai court denied anticipatory bail to actor Ajaz Khan in a rape case, citing the need for custodial interrogation. Khan allegedly misled the victim into a relationship under false promises. The court highlighted possible tampering of evidence, justifying the need for detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:55 IST
Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Actor Ajaz Khan in Rape Case
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has denied anticipatory bail to Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan in connection to a rape case. Additional sessions judge Datta Dhoble ruled that the serious nature of the allegations warrants Khan's custodial interrogation.

The prosecution claims Khan manipulated his celebrity status to mislead the victim, an actress, under false pretenses of marriage and career advancement, engaging in non-consensual relations. Khan's advocate argued that the relationship was consensual, presenting WhatsApp chats as evidence.

Despite these claims, the court deemed the consent was coerced through misrepresentation, emphasizing the risk of evidence tampering. Khan, previously implicated in other legal issues, faces challenges as the case proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025