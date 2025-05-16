Mumbai Court Denies Bail to Actor Ajaz Khan in Rape Case

A Mumbai court has denied anticipatory bail to Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan in connection to a rape case. Additional sessions judge Datta Dhoble ruled that the serious nature of the allegations warrants Khan's custodial interrogation.

The prosecution claims Khan manipulated his celebrity status to mislead the victim, an actress, under false pretenses of marriage and career advancement, engaging in non-consensual relations. Khan's advocate argued that the relationship was consensual, presenting WhatsApp chats as evidence.

Despite these claims, the court deemed the consent was coerced through misrepresentation, emphasizing the risk of evidence tampering. Khan, previously implicated in other legal issues, faces challenges as the case proceeds.

