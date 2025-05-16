Supreme Court Questions Allegations in Rohingya Deportation Case

On Friday, the Supreme Court expressed skepticism toward claims that 43 Rohingya refugees, including women and children, were abandoned in the Andaman Sea. The allegations, presented by petitioner Mohd Ismail, were dismissed by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh due to lack of concrete evidence.

The bench criticized the petitioners for relying on unverified social media materials and termed the claims as fanciful during the country's challenging times. The petitioners were reminded of the necessity to provide substantial proof to support their serious allegations.

Justice Kant highlighted the absence of verified information concerning alleged phone conversations and reaffirmed the court's adherence to legal protocols. Despite the United Nations' interest in the matter, the Court maintained that external bodies cannot dictate Indian sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)