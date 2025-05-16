Shocking Crime in Nautanwa: Child Safety at Stake

In a deeply disturbing incident in Nautanwa, Maharajganj, a nine-year-old girl reportedly fell victim to a heinous crime. Her neighbor, identified as Hari Darshan, allegedly lured her to his residence under false pretenses, police reported on Friday.

The crime occurred on Thursday, and the victim disclosed the horrifying incident to her family, prompting them to file a police complaint. The accused is currently at large, and authorities have launched a manhunt to ensure justice is served promptly.

A case has been registered under charges of rape and the stringent POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing a medical examination, as law enforcement officials intensify their search efforts to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)