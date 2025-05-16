Left Menu

Shocking Crime in Nautanwa: Child Safety at Stake

A 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbor in Nautanwa, Maharajganj district. The accused, Hari Darshan, allegedly lured her under false pretenses and committed the crime. The incident was reported to the police by the victim's family. Authorities are pursuing the suspect and have initiated a medical examination of the girl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:03 IST
Shocking Crime in Nautanwa: Child Safety at Stake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply disturbing incident in Nautanwa, Maharajganj, a nine-year-old girl reportedly fell victim to a heinous crime. Her neighbor, identified as Hari Darshan, allegedly lured her to his residence under false pretenses, police reported on Friday.

The crime occurred on Thursday, and the victim disclosed the horrifying incident to her family, prompting them to file a police complaint. The accused is currently at large, and authorities have launched a manhunt to ensure justice is served promptly.

A case has been registered under charges of rape and the stringent POCSO Act. Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing a medical examination, as law enforcement officials intensify their search efforts to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025