Tragic End: Four-Year-Old Kidnapping Case Shocks Community

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the body of a four-year-old girl, who was kidnapped earlier this month, was discovered near a railway tunnel in Haridwar. Police suspect that the child was raped and murdered, with evidence pointing to strangulation as the cause of death.

The young victim's alleged abductor, a scrap dealer known to the family, is currently evading arrest. The child's father identified the suspect and reported his suspicions to police shortly after his daughter went missing. The police have issued an appeal to the public, releasing photos of the suspect and soliciting any information that might lead to his capture.

Senior officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal, have been actively investigating the crime scene for clues. The suspect, known to be a drug addict, is described as having a bald head but occasionally wearing a cap or wig to disguise his appearance. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)