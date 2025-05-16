Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Houthi Ports in Yemen

In an apparent escalation of regional tensions, Israel launched attacks on Yemen's vital Red Sea ports, Hodeidah and Salif, according to the Houthi-run news outlet Al Masirah TV. The strikes are believed to be retaliation for ongoing missile launches by Yemen's Houthi forces against Israel.

Al Masirah shared limited details on the strikes. However, residents in Hodeidah reported hearing four loud explosions. Despite the escalating situation, Israel has yet to officially comment on the strikes. The Houthis have continued their missile launches targeting Israel, expressing their solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. This is occurring even as they have reportedly ceased attacking U.S. ships.

Earlier, Israeli forces intercepted a Houthi-launched missile on Thursday. Meanwhile, Israel has also declared evacuations for the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif, accusing the ports of being utilized by the Iranian-backed Houthis. The conflict continues to draw international concern over its broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)