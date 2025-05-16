Ukraine Seeks Stronger Western Support Amid Stalled Ceasefire Talks
Ukraine engaged in urgent diplomatic efforts after talks with Russia failed to produce a ceasefire agreement. Both nations agreed to a major prisoner exchange, though Russia's conditions were seen as unrealistic by Ukrainian officials. Western allies were urged to enforce stricter sanctions on Russia to encourage negotiations.
Ukraine called upon its Western allies for support after ceasefire talks with Russia ended in a stalemate. Russia's conditions for peace talks were deemed 'non-starters' by Ukrainian sources.
Despite agreeing to a significant prisoner swap, Ukraine urged the West to increase sanctions, while its President Zelenskiy reached out to global leaders for backing.
The meeting held in Istanbul failed to yield substantial progress, with Russia maintaining stringent demands. Ukrainian officials seek guarantees from Western powers to ensure the nation's security and independence.
With inputs from agencies.
