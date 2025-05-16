Left Menu

Ingenious QR Code Scam Unveiled in South Delhi Arrest

A 22-year-old, Suraj Sharma, orchestrated an elaborate QR code scam, defrauding a money transfer agent of Rs 70,000 in South Delhi. Utilizing unwitting bike taxi operators, he managed to convert the transferred money into cash. The fraud was discovered leading to Sharma's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:30 IST
Ingenious QR Code Scam Unveiled in South Delhi Arrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A cunning QR code scam totaling Rs 70,000 has been unraveled in South Delhi with the arrest of 22-year-old Suraj Sharma. The scheme, involving unsuspecting bike taxi operators and money transfer deception, highlights the increasing sophistication of fraud methods.

Sharma duped a Chhatarpur money transfer agent by claiming his fictional brother would arrive with a QR code to facilitate the transaction. Believing the ruse, the agent transferred the funds, later discovering the deception when the supposed brother, actually a bike taxi rider, had no knowledge of the cash.

The scam ended with Sharma exchanging a fraudulently willed iPhone for cash at a second-hand shop. Swift police action led to his arrest, confession, and the recovery of the scammed funds, revealing his previous criminal record and misuse of the money for online gaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025