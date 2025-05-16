Ingenious QR Code Scam Unveiled in South Delhi Arrest
A 22-year-old, Suraj Sharma, orchestrated an elaborate QR code scam, defrauding a money transfer agent of Rs 70,000 in South Delhi. Utilizing unwitting bike taxi operators, he managed to convert the transferred money into cash. The fraud was discovered leading to Sharma's arrest.
- Country:
- India
A cunning QR code scam totaling Rs 70,000 has been unraveled in South Delhi with the arrest of 22-year-old Suraj Sharma. The scheme, involving unsuspecting bike taxi operators and money transfer deception, highlights the increasing sophistication of fraud methods.
Sharma duped a Chhatarpur money transfer agent by claiming his fictional brother would arrive with a QR code to facilitate the transaction. Believing the ruse, the agent transferred the funds, later discovering the deception when the supposed brother, actually a bike taxi rider, had no knowledge of the cash.
The scam ended with Sharma exchanging a fraudulently willed iPhone for cash at a second-hand shop. Swift police action led to his arrest, confession, and the recovery of the scammed funds, revealing his previous criminal record and misuse of the money for online gaming.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Police Arrest 36 for Pro-Pakistan Comments, Including AIUDF MLA
Fraudulent Claims: British Government Official in Court
Singapore Citizen Arrested in Timber Trade Fraud Case
Rashid Naseem: Fugitive Economic Offender in Rs 1,000 Crore Fraud Case
Gujarat Travel Agent Arrested in Bold Passport Fraud Scheme