Ingenious QR Code Scam Unveiled in South Delhi Arrest

A cunning QR code scam totaling Rs 70,000 has been unraveled in South Delhi with the arrest of 22-year-old Suraj Sharma. The scheme, involving unsuspecting bike taxi operators and money transfer deception, highlights the increasing sophistication of fraud methods.

Sharma duped a Chhatarpur money transfer agent by claiming his fictional brother would arrive with a QR code to facilitate the transaction. Believing the ruse, the agent transferred the funds, later discovering the deception when the supposed brother, actually a bike taxi rider, had no knowledge of the cash.

The scam ended with Sharma exchanging a fraudulently willed iPhone for cash at a second-hand shop. Swift police action led to his arrest, confession, and the recovery of the scammed funds, revealing his previous criminal record and misuse of the money for online gaming.

(With inputs from agencies.)