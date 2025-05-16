Slick Con Artist Nabbed in Rs 2 Crore Scam

A Gujarat resident has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a Pimpri Chinchwad firm in Pune of almost Rs 2 crore, according to local police sources.

The fraud was discovered when an accountant was deceived into transferring a substantial amount of money, nearly Rs 1.95 crore, to a falsely identified client's account.

Although Rs 1 crore has been recovered, authorities are continuing to investigate, suspecting additional involvement from others in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)