Slick Con Artist Nabbed in Rs 2 Crore Scam

A man from Gujarat was arrested for allegedly defrauding a Pune-based firm of nearly Rs 2 crore. The accountant of the firm was misled into transferring funds. A successful operation by Pimpri Chinchwad police has recovered Rs 1 crore. Investigations reveal accomplices and further recovery efforts are underway.

A Gujarat resident has been apprehended for allegedly defrauding a Pimpri Chinchwad firm in Pune of almost Rs 2 crore, according to local police sources.

The fraud was discovered when an accountant was deceived into transferring a substantial amount of money, nearly Rs 1.95 crore, to a falsely identified client's account.

Although Rs 1 crore has been recovered, authorities are continuing to investigate, suspecting additional involvement from others in the region.

