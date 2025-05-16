High-Profile Trial: Diddy Faces Intense Legal Battle Over Rape Allegations
Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is embroiled in a legal battle in Manhattan federal court over allegations of sex trafficking and rape. Combs' ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, claims he abused her in numerous ways, but the defense challenges her credibility through various text messages and emails.
Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently fighting serious charges of sex trafficking and rape in a high-stakes Manhattan federal court trial. His former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, has accused him of coercing her into drug-fueled sex parties and claims he raped her in August 2018.
Defense lawyer Anna Estevao presented text messages trying to undermine Ventura's account, suggesting consensual interactions between her and Combs followed the alleged incident. The defense aims to establish that Ventura had the motive to fabricate the allegations due to personal and financial reasons.
The case draws significant public attention given Combs' influential role in the music industry. The trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks, with Combs facing the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted on all counts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unexpected Turn in Lee Jae-myung's Legal Battle
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Christian Michel James Challenges Bail Conditions
Trump Administration's Legal Battle Over Michigan's Climate Lawsuit: A Clash Over Energy and Environment
Double Jeopardy Debate: Mangione's Legal Battle for Justice
Dargah's Legal Battle Against CAG Audit Intensifies