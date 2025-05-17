Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Houthi Strongholds in Yemen

In a significant military escalation, Israel carried out strikes on Yemen's Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif, targeting Houthi military capabilities. This move follows the Houthi faction's continued missile attacks on Israel, purportedly in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces stated that over 30 munitions were deployed in Friday's assault, marking the eighth such incident. Reports indicate that the strikes, which hit strategic port locations, resulted in one fatality and left nine individuals injured, according to Houthi sources.

Amid rising tensions, Israeli leadership has issued stern warnings, threatening to target Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi if hostilities continue. The Houthis, linked with Iran's "Axis of Resistance," have maintained a barrage of missile attacks towards Israel since the outbreak of the region's ongoing conflict in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)