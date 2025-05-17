Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Houthi Strongholds in Yemen
In response to repeated missile attacks from the Houthi group in Yemen, Israel launched strikes on Yemeni Red Sea ports, intensifying regional tensions. The Israeli military targeted Houthi-held ports amid warnings to evacuate, signaling potentially direct action against Houthi leaders if threats persist.
In a significant military escalation, Israel carried out strikes on Yemen's Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif, targeting Houthi military capabilities. This move follows the Houthi faction's continued missile attacks on Israel, purportedly in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces stated that over 30 munitions were deployed in Friday's assault, marking the eighth such incident. Reports indicate that the strikes, which hit strategic port locations, resulted in one fatality and left nine individuals injured, according to Houthi sources.
Amid rising tensions, Israeli leadership has issued stern warnings, threatening to target Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi if hostilities continue. The Houthis, linked with Iran's "Axis of Resistance," have maintained a barrage of missile attacks towards Israel since the outbreak of the region's ongoing conflict in October 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli military strikes near Syria's presidential palace after warning Syrian authorities over sectarian attacks, reports AP.
Israeli military strikes near Syria's presidential palace after warning Syrian authorities over sectarian attacks, reports AP.
Trump signs executive order aimed at cutting federal subsidies for PBS and NPR, alleging 'bias,' reports AP.
Trump Tariffs Take Flight: U.S. Ends Duty-Free Imports from China and Hong Kong
Metal Mayhem: Highway Chaos Strikes Australia