Sentencing of Salman Rushdie's Attacker Brings Closure and Concerns of Terrorism

In a courtroom filled with tension, Hadi Matar was sentenced to 25 years for a brazen knife attack on renowned author Salman Rushdie in 2022. The assault left Rushdie blind in one eye, and Matar used his time in court to label the author a 'hypocrite,' stating he believed in freedom of speech but disapproved of Rushdie's views.

Chilling footage of the attack, played during the trial, showed Matar approaching Rushdie from behind and repeatedly stabbing him. Rushdie, shocked and injured, struggled to protect himself as the audience reacted in horror. Following a swift jury decision, Matar was found guilty of attempted murder and assault.

Authorities revealed that Matar was influenced by a 1989 fatwa calling for Rushdie's death, believed to be supported by Hezbollah. Although Rushdie had resumed public life after years in hiding, the attack served as a stark reminder of the ongoing risks he faces. Matar now awaits a federal trial on terrorism-related charges, with potential life imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)