Controversial Relocation: U.S. Plans to Move Palestinians

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to relocate up to one million Palestinians from Gaza to Libya. Discussions have advanced with Libyan leadership, with potential incentives involving frozen funds. This significant and controversial strategy highlights ongoing geopolitical maneuverings under the Trump regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 01:56 IST
The Trump administration is developing a controversial plan to permanently relocate as many as one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya, according to a report from NBC News.

NBC's report, which sources five individuals familiar with the situation, claims that the proposition has been seriously enough considered to engage in discussions with Libyan leaders.

In what is believed to be a proposed exchange, the U.S. could release billions of dollars in frozen funds to Libya, a move that further underscores the complexities of this geopolitical maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

