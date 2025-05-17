Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump Administration on Migrant Deportations

The Trump administration's attempt to swiftly deport migrants to countries other than their own was blocked by the 1st U.S. Circuit Court. The court maintained an injunction ensuring migrants could raise safety concerns before deportation. This decision affects several pending deportation orders, impacting President Trump's policy efforts.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a judge's decision preventing the Trump administration from rapidly deporting migrants to third countries like Libya and El Salvador. This ruling ensures migrants can voice their safety concerns before such deportations are executed.

The Department of Justice argued against the injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, noting it affects thousands of pending deportation orders and impacts President Trump's ability to implement his immigration policies. Judge Murphy, appointed by former President Joe Biden, issued the injunction to protect migrants from expedited deportations.

A three-judge panel expressed doubts regarding new guidance from the Department of Homeland Security. Concerns were raised about potential irreparable harm to migrants wrongly deported under these new regulations.

