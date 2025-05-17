Manhunt in Motion: New Orleans Jailbreak Challenges Authorities

On Friday, an alarming jailbreak unfolded in New Orleans, where ten inmates, including individuals charged with murder, managed to escape. However, the city's police department wasn't alerted until two hours post-discovery of their absence, raising serious concerns about communication lapses.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson reported the jailbreak was discovered during a morning headcount at the Orleans Justice Center. With law enforcement agencies across city, county, state, and federal levels involved in the search, the public has been urged to stay vigilant amidst the ongoing manhunt.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill emphasized the escapees' danger to the public, stressing the need for protective measures for those potentially at risk. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to probe the lapses that led to the jailbreak, as authorities strive to capture the remaining escaped inmates.

(With inputs from agencies.)