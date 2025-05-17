Left Menu

Manhunt in Motion: New Orleans Jailbreak Challenges Authorities

Ten inmates, some charged with murder, escaped from a New Orleans jail, prompting a police manhunt. Delayed notification to the city's police and an ongoing investigation into jail failures were reported. One escapee was captured, highlighting concerns over communication and security protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, an alarming jailbreak unfolded in New Orleans, where ten inmates, including individuals charged with murder, managed to escape. However, the city's police department wasn't alerted until two hours post-discovery of their absence, raising serious concerns about communication lapses.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson reported the jailbreak was discovered during a morning headcount at the Orleans Justice Center. With law enforcement agencies across city, county, state, and federal levels involved in the search, the public has been urged to stay vigilant amidst the ongoing manhunt.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill emphasized the escapees' danger to the public, stressing the need for protective measures for those potentially at risk. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to probe the lapses that led to the jailbreak, as authorities strive to capture the remaining escaped inmates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

