Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Deportation of Venezuelan Migrants

In a notable decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday continued its block on President Donald Trump's attempt to deport Venezuelan migrants under a seldom-used 1798 wartime law. The ruling follows a request from American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorneys, representing the migrants, who argued the deportations were proceeding without adequate legal process.

The court's decision underscores its demand for proper notice and opportunity for detainees to challenge their removal. Trump's latest immigration enforcement efforts, including the contested use of the Alien Enemies Act, were part of broader policies driving his administration since returning to office.

The migrants, held in Texas, were facing imminent deportation to El Salvador, accused by the administration of affiliation with a Venezuelan criminal gang. The ACLU disputed these allegations, noting the absence of judicial review prior to deportations. The Supreme Court's intervention signals a significant check on executive powers in immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)