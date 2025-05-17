Left Menu

Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Deportation of Venezuelan Migrants

The U.S. Supreme Court maintained its block on President Trump's deportations of Venezuelan migrants, criticizing the administration for bypassing due legal process. The court's decision emphasizes the need for notice and the opportunity to contest removals, challenging Trump’s wider immigration crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:46 IST
Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Deportation of Venezuelan Migrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday continued its block on President Donald Trump's attempt to deport Venezuelan migrants under a seldom-used 1798 wartime law. The ruling follows a request from American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) attorneys, representing the migrants, who argued the deportations were proceeding without adequate legal process.

The court's decision underscores its demand for proper notice and opportunity for detainees to challenge their removal. Trump's latest immigration enforcement efforts, including the contested use of the Alien Enemies Act, were part of broader policies driving his administration since returning to office.

The migrants, held in Texas, were facing imminent deportation to El Salvador, accused by the administration of affiliation with a Venezuelan criminal gang. The ACLU disputed these allegations, noting the absence of judicial review prior to deportations. The Supreme Court's intervention signals a significant check on executive powers in immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025