U.S. Credit Downgrade: Moody's Adjusts Rating Amid Fiscal Concerns

In a significant move, Moody's Investor Service downgraded the United States' credit rating from 'Aaa' to 'Aa1'. The decision comes on the heels of mounting debt concerns and interest rates that surpass those of other top-rated nations.

Amid ongoing fiscal challenges, the agency expressed reservations about Washington's ability to implement effective debt-reducing measures, a concern that has persisted through multiple administrations.

Following this decision, President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent face increased pressure to address these economic challenges, particularly after Trump's recent tax bill met resistance in Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)