Left Menu

Mexican Citizen Faces Historic Charges for Supporting Terrorist Cartel

Maria Del Rosario Navarro Sanchez, a 39-year-old Mexican, faces charges for providing support to a terrorist organization. She allegedly conspired to traffic weapons, drugs, and migrants for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Her arrest marks the first time these charges have been filed against a Mexican citizen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 17-05-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 04:24 IST
Mexican Citizen Faces Historic Charges for Supporting Terrorist Cartel

In an unprecedented case, Maria Del Rosario Navarro Sanchez, a Mexican national, is facing charges in the United States for allegedly providing material support to a terrorist organization. This landmark legal action accuses her of conspiring with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a group now branded as a foreign terrorist organization.

The indictment, unsealed in the Western District of Texas, details Navarro Sanchez's alleged involvement in trafficking arms, drugs, and migrants. Among the items seized during her arrest was a golden AR-15-style assault rifle, symbolizing the serious nature of the accusations.

This action follows a recent trend of charging Latin American cartel leaders with narco-terrorism as the Trump administration aggressively pursues these criminal groups. Navarro Sanchez's case underscores the U.S. commitment to targeting cartel-related operations that heavily impact both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025