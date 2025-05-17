Mexican Citizen Faces Historic Charges for Supporting Terrorist Cartel

In an unprecedented case, Maria Del Rosario Navarro Sanchez, a Mexican national, is facing charges in the United States for allegedly providing material support to a terrorist organization. This landmark legal action accuses her of conspiring with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a group now branded as a foreign terrorist organization.

The indictment, unsealed in the Western District of Texas, details Navarro Sanchez's alleged involvement in trafficking arms, drugs, and migrants. Among the items seized during her arrest was a golden AR-15-style assault rifle, symbolizing the serious nature of the accusations.

This action follows a recent trend of charging Latin American cartel leaders with narco-terrorism as the Trump administration aggressively pursues these criminal groups. Navarro Sanchez's case underscores the U.S. commitment to targeting cartel-related operations that heavily impact both nations.

