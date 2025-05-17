Arrest of Key TSPC Maoist Leaders in Jharkhand

Authorities have apprehended two influential figures from the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a faction that splintered from Maoist ranks, in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. Among the arrested is Diwakar Ganjhu, also known by his alias Pratap Ji, who held the position of sub-zonal commander. The police also detained Akshay Ganjhu, noted for his active participation in the organization.

The duo was captured late Thursday night in a forest region located between Chaingarha and Gamharia, as per the jurisdiction of Burmu police station. This operation, executed by the local law enforcement, led to the seizure of an arsenal that included two pistols, six live cartridges, TSPC pamphlets, five mobile phones, four chargers, among other items.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, disclosed that the suspects were deeply embroiled in extracting levies from several entrepreneurs in Burmu and adjoining areas. Diwakar Ganjhu is also wanted in connection with 18 different cases involving arson, vandalism, and firing activities.

