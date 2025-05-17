Left Menu

Arrest of Key TSPC Maoist Leaders in Jharkhand

Police have arrested two members of the Maoist splinter group Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Among those arrested is Diwakar Ganjhu, a sub-zonal commander. The arrests were made in a forest area, and weapons and materials were seized. The suspects are accused of extortion in several local areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-05-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 09:25 IST
Arrest of Key TSPC Maoist Leaders in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended two influential figures from the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a faction that splintered from Maoist ranks, in Jharkhand's Ranchi district. Among the arrested is Diwakar Ganjhu, also known by his alias Pratap Ji, who held the position of sub-zonal commander. The police also detained Akshay Ganjhu, noted for his active participation in the organization.

The duo was captured late Thursday night in a forest region located between Chaingarha and Gamharia, as per the jurisdiction of Burmu police station. This operation, executed by the local law enforcement, led to the seizure of an arsenal that included two pistols, six live cartridges, TSPC pamphlets, five mobile phones, four chargers, among other items.

Ranchi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha, disclosed that the suspects were deeply embroiled in extracting levies from several entrepreneurs in Burmu and adjoining areas. Diwakar Ganjhu is also wanted in connection with 18 different cases involving arson, vandalism, and firing activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025