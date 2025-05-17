Mumbai Crime Branch Cracks Down on SIM Card Scam

The Mumbai police have taken swift action against illicit activities in the telecommunications sector with the arrest of a 34-year-old individual accused of selling SIM cards without proper Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation.

On Friday, following an inside tip, a special team from the crime branch deployed decoy customers to nab the suspect, Yusuf Ali Abdulkayum Syed, in the Mankhurd suburb. Their efforts proved fruitful, leading to the discovery of nine SIM cards from various service providers.

The authorities allege that Syed bypassed essential KYC norms, potentially endangering security protocols. An in-depth investigation is underway to unearth further details and determine the broader implications of this illegal operation.

