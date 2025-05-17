Bovine Smuggling Crackdown: Habitual Offender Detained Under PSA
Totu Din, a repeated bovine smuggler from Udhampur district, has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Despite multiple FIRs and arrests, Din continued his illegal activities, threatening public peace. The Udhampur district magistrate issued his detention order under PSA, leading to his incarceration.
In a significant crackdown, Totu Din, a notorious bovine smuggler, has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The arrest is seen as a crucial step in curbing illegal activities that have been a persistent issue in the area.
A resident of Katwalt village, Totu Din has a history of involvement in bovine smuggling, despite facing multiple FIRs and several arrests in the past. His continued defiance of the law has posed a serious threat to public peace, prompting authorities to resort to the PSA.
The PSA, an administrative law allowing detention without trial, has been invoked by the Udhampur district magistrate, resulting in Din's incarceration. Local law enforcement emphasizes that this move underscores their commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.
