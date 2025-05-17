Erdogan Optimistic on Easing of U.S. Sanctions on Turkey
President Erdogan of Turkey expressed optimism that U.S. sanctions on the Turkish defense sector will soon be alleviated, crediting U.S. President Trump’s open and constructive approach. Erdogan's comments followed a discussion with Trump and the U.S. ambassador to Ankara regarding recent American missile sale proposals.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has conveyed optimism about the potential easing of U.S. sanctions imposed on the Turkish defense sector under the CAATSA legislation. The belief stems from what he perceives as a more open and constructive attitude from U.S. President Donald Trump.
During a flight from Albania, Erdogan addressed journalists, highlighting his hopeful outlook following the U.S. approval of a potential missile sale to Turkey. This development, he suggested, signifies an easing of the stringent 'Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act' constraints.
Erdogan mentioned that his discussions with President Trump, along with the new ambassador from Washington to Ankara, have been pivotal in fostering a more open line of communication, which he attributes to Trump's leadership as potentially aiding in overcoming the sanctions.
