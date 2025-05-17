Left Menu

Teen's Ordeal Sparks Outrage

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by three youths, including a minor, while on her way to school. The incident involved coercion, kidnapping, and abuse. The police arrested two suspects and detained another. The case raises concerns about safety and justice for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:12 IST
Teen's Ordeal Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are investigating a harrowing case involving a 14-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped by three youths, including a minor, as she headed to school. The alleged assault occurred after a 15-year-old suspect lured the girl into a car under false pretenses, offering to drive her to school.

Once inside the vehicle, the victim found herself trapped as two more suspects, identified as Pradeep and Saurabh, joined and took her to a secluded location. There, the victim was reportedly subdued, tied, and raped. She alerted her family after regaining consciousness, leading to swift police action.

Authorities have registered multiple charges against the suspects, citing relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, POCSO Act, and Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act. This disturbing incident shines a light on ongoing issues of safety and justice for marginalized groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

