Left Menu

YouTuber Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. Her arrest follows previous detentions linked to espionage activities involving the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, highlighting growing security concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:27 IST
YouTuber Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan
  • Country:
  • India

A Haryana-based YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, has been apprehended on charges of disseminating sensitive data to Pakistani intelligence operatives, according to police reports on Saturday.

Malhotra, whose channel Travel with JO boasts 3.77 lakh subscribers, allegedly connected with Pakistani official Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, at the Pakistan High Commission while seeking a visa. Their interactions reportedly involved meetings with security personnel and passing vital information.

Her case adds to recent espionage-related arrests in the region, underscoring heightened vigilance and legal action under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025