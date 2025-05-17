YouTuber Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan

A Haryana-based YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, has been apprehended on charges of disseminating sensitive data to Pakistani intelligence operatives, according to police reports on Saturday.

Malhotra, whose channel Travel with JO boasts 3.77 lakh subscribers, allegedly connected with Pakistani official Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, at the Pakistan High Commission while seeking a visa. Their interactions reportedly involved meetings with security personnel and passing vital information.

Her case adds to recent espionage-related arrests in the region, underscoring heightened vigilance and legal action under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

