YouTuber Arrested for Allegedly Spying for Pakistan
Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested for allegedly passing sensitive information to Pakistani intelligence operatives. Her arrest follows previous detentions linked to espionage activities involving the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, highlighting growing security concerns in the region.
- Country:
- India
A Haryana-based YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, has been apprehended on charges of disseminating sensitive data to Pakistani intelligence operatives, according to police reports on Saturday.
Malhotra, whose channel Travel with JO boasts 3.77 lakh subscribers, allegedly connected with Pakistani official Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, at the Pakistan High Commission while seeking a visa. Their interactions reportedly involved meetings with security personnel and passing vital information.
Her case adds to recent espionage-related arrests in the region, underscoring heightened vigilance and legal action under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Police Crackdown: 'Matka Queen' Jaya Chheda Arrested
Tragic End in Fatorda: Husband Arrested for Wife's Death
Ex-Indian Mujahideen Operative Arrested Amid Crackdown on Terror Networks
Kolkata Hotel Inferno: Alleged Negligence Leads to Arrests
Fake Cardiologist Arrested After Fatal Surgeries Spark Outrage