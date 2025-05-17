Police Crackdown on CPI (Maoists) in Mulugu: A Major Operation Unfolds
Twenty Maoists, including key committee members, were arrested by Telangana police in Mulugu district. Following extensive search operations, authorities seized weapons and disrupted the Maoists' activities. The arrests followed coordinated efforts with the CRPF and Chhattisgarh police to dismantle Maoist influence along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.
In a sweeping crackdown, police in Telangana's Mulugu district have arrested twenty members of the banned CPI (Maoists) group. Authorities reported the seizure of various arms during the operation, conducted from May 16 to 17, targeting specific areas under multiple police jurisdictions.
The arrests occurred on the heels of large-scale search operations initiated by the CRPF and Chhattisgarh police along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Intelligence suggested that the Maoists were attempting to flee Karregutta hills, leading Mulugu police to intensify their surveillance and subsequent crackdown.
Seized weaponry included a range of rifles and grenades. Officials stated that the apprehended Maoists were involved in numerous criminal activities, including attacks on police and civilians. The operation, part of a broader regional effort code-named 'Black Forest,' aims to destabilize Maoist operations in the region.
