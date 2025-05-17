In a sweeping look at recent global events, British authorities have charged three Iranian men under counter-terrorism laws following a significant investigation involving multiple arrests. This development underscores heightened security measures in the UK amid ongoing international tensions.

Meanwhile, Uruguay finds itself entangled in a massive financial scandal involving a collapsed 'cow bond' scheme, leaving many, including accountant Sandra Palleiro, in search of missing cattle. The fallout represents one of the country's most significant financial crises to date.

Elsewhere, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in grave casualties in Gaza, intensifying the region's conflict landscape. As the US ends a Middle East tour without achieving a ceasefire, the violence underscores the dire need for renewed diplomatic efforts.

